Nov 19, 2022 Are You Worth More Than $20 Dollars

How much would it take to entice you to sellout?
$20 enough enticement?
Thank you for watching.
TL
That $20 may cost you A LOT!
Biden’s bribe: Americans who receive booster jab this winter will get $20 off sky-high groceries
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2022/11/19/bidens-bribe-americans-who-receive-booster-jab-this-winter-will-get-20-off-sky-high-groceries-1310764/
https://www.obama.org/60-for-60/
----Channel Information----------------------------------
Email:
[email protected]
Mail:
Terri Lynn
PO Box 62
Forest Hill, La 71430
$CASH APP$
Terri Lynn
LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.