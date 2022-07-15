BIG MIKE - MICHAEL OBAMA, HIS HUSBAND BARACK, AND THEIR TWO BORROWED DAUGHTERS

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Yes, I know you already know that the former First Lady was a former First Lady Man. That doesn't matter, you still need to see this!
Mith Chronicler (exclusive) Production
Old School video of mine from my (wrongfully deleted) channel on Youtube several years ago. RE-MASTERED (Video and Audio) and RE-BOOTED
Partial Credit to Jim Crenshaw for one segment (How to spot a Tranny
Classic myth (that "Michelle" Obama is a woman) UNRAVELED
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/