BIG MIKE - MICHAEL OBAMA, HIS HUSBAND BARACK, AND THEIR TWO BORROWED DAUGHTERS

Yes, I know you already know that the former First Lady was a former First Lady Man. That doesn't matter, you still need to see this!





Mith Chronicler (exclusive) Production

Old School video of mine from my (wrongfully deleted) channel on Youtube several years ago. RE-MASTERED (Video and Audio) and RE-BOOTED

Partial Credit to Jim Crenshaw for one segment (How to spot a Tranny





Classic myth (that "Michelle" Obama is a woman) UNRAVELED





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/