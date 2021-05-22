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SHOCKING- Policy Violations In George Floyd Incident Could Have Saved His Life
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30 views • May 22, 2021
Attorney Kenneth Wayne Ferguson of https://www.fergusonlawpa.com/ joins guest host Stew Peters of http://stewpeters.tv on The Alex Jones Show to break down how a violation in policy could have contributed to the death of George Floyd.
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