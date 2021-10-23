THE PROPAGANDA ARM OF THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT CBC IS LITERALLY TAX PAYER FUNDED FAKE NEWS!!!

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pressfortruth
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On Friday October 22nd protesters gathered out front of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to voice their displeasure with the fake news propaganda that is being pushed by the CBC all on the tax payers dime. To quote Edward Bernays book “Propaganda” written in 1928 “The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.” In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth gives an impromptu speech about the current state of the information war and most importantly what everyone and anyone can do to help counter the MSM narrative moving forward as we continue to navigate this Covid-19(84) nightmare.
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