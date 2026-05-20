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🔥 Israel violently prevents another aid flotilla from reaching blockaded Gaza
The Israeli navy illegally boarded vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla and abducted its participants, a GSF official statement says.
🔴 The incident occurred in international waters, approximately 150 km from Gaza's coastline.
🔴 Israel's territorial waters extend only 22 km from its shore, where vessels still have the right of "innocent passage" under international law.
🔴 A total of 428 flotilla members have been detained, according to organizers. Their fate remains unknown, and they have been unable to receive consular assistance.
This marks yet another attempt by Israel to isolate Gaza from any non‑governmental humanitarian aid. Israeli forces have previously thwarted all similar flotillas attempting to reach the enclave.
"To those who orchestrated this interception: you did not stop this movement. You intercepted wood and steel. The narrative has already collapsed. And once that collapse begins, it does not return to silence," the GSF states.