We're NOT READY For What's Coming...(Might Delete in 24 Hours)

We're NOT READY For What's Coming... I hope your having an Awesome Sunday

Just an FYI...The title of the video won't make sense unless you watch the video until the end.

I'll have this video backed up to my Rumble Channel in case it gets deleted or shadow banned. https://rumble.com/c/c-1473694

To put 3:35 into context: I'm referring to 100% proof of a Utopian society, where, there would never be war, tyranny, or murder. In which case self defense wouldn't need to exist. Obviously, a Utopian society could never exist. Also the reason I might have to delete the video is sometimes YouTube will shadowban my entire channel when I upload these types of videos, and the only way to break out of the shadowban is to delete the video.



