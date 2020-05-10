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(BANNED BY YOUTUBE) Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr. Fauci’s Medical Corruption
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86 views • May 10, 2020
AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD SLAMS Dr. Anthony Fauci & Deborah Birx EXPOSES Medical Corruption. Dr Judy A Mikovits PHD has a virtual sit-down with Patrick Bet-David and opens up about her fallout with Anthony Fauci that led to her 5 year gag order. The evidence against FAUCI, BIRX, and the CDC, the FDA just keeps growing and growing.
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