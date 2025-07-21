BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Tragedy: Step-Grandson Accidentally Killed in Shooting
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 1 day ago

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Tragedy: Step-Grandson Accidentally Killed in Shooting

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his family are mourning after a devastating tragedy—his 13-year-old step-grandson Anthony was accidentally killed in a shooting involving his father. The family has asked for privacy as police confirm the incident was a tragic accident. Our hearts go out to Dog and his loved ones. Watch for respectful coverage, updates, and support as the family grieves.

Hashtags

#DogTheBountyHunter #FamilyTragedy #BreakingNews #CelebrityNews #InMemoriam #Support #RealityTV #NewsUpdate

Keywords
breaking newsentertainment newscelebrity newsnews updatedog the bounty huntercondolencesfamily tragedydog the bounty hunter familydog the bounty hunter tragedyanthony dog the bounty hunterreality tv star newsaccidental shootingdog the bounty hunter grandson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy