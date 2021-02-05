Liar in Chief Chris Whitty. Skull and bones 332, Freemason.

10/2/21 EI FXK AT LEAST 30 LOW FLY OVER MY HOME UNSAFE REPORT CAA 7185.9/2/21 MONKEY HANGER G-IASA BUZZES ME WHEN I LEAVE HOME , UNSAFE PASSOVER REGENT CEN 09:53HRS UNDER THE RADAR CAA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7181. NPAS, G-POLA? UNSAFE FLY REPORT 30M ALT , 7182. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 076208. G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7183, IPOC COMLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE 214250.7/2/21 (G-POLA?) 16:01HRS GANG STALKING BENT COPPER UNSAFE FLY MY HOME CAA REPORT 7178. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE 912951COVID-19 Bioweapon,5G Energy Weapon,Chemtrail Chemical WeaponTerrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph Goebbels.Anarchy:A Utopian society where individuals enjoy complete freedom without government.The People Retain Authority over their GovernmentAn act only has force of law with the consent of the Governed Claim of Right 1689.(All sections and acts are therefore null and void. I have not given my informed consent) No victim no crime! The police are act whores just like on a stageCOVID-19 Bioweapon,5G Energy Weapon,Chemtrail Chemical Weapon5G SLOW KILLPolice Def: To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aimThe "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wickedThere are no good cops.-Dr. Robert HiggsThe Gulag Archipelago.Aleksandr SolzhenitsynI found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out."Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. ""Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt.""Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLAST