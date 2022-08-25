23 year old med student & VAXX Clinic Volunteer has VAXX induced CARDIAC ARREST

Tracie Lee Thornton is with Madison

Thornton at The Saulet Apartments.

Dec 2, 2021

Happy 23rd Birthday to my beautiful baby girl,

Madison Thornton! I am so proud of you as you

continue to rock this world at Tulane School of

Medicine and Tulane School of Public Health and

Tropical Medicine with top grades while serving in

leadership positions and volunteering at homeless

shelters and vaccine clinics.

###

Madison Thornton is with Tracie Lee

Thornton in Viterbo.

Jul 7

Hey y'all! I just wanted to inform everyone about my

health situation and ask for any and all prayers! So, I

am in Italy for study abroad, and on Monday I

passed out completely out of the blue and had to be

hospitalized. My troponin levels have been seriously

elevated, and I also have a reduced ejection fraction

as well as an arrhythmia. My mom is now with me. I

will be transported to Rome tomorrow to receive a

cardiac MRI. If y'all could keep me and my family in

your prayers as we navigate this difficult situation

and figure out what's going on with me, I would

sincerely appreciate it!

- with Tracie Lee

###

SOURCE:

https://t.me/covidbc/4411

Mirrored - Boot Camp

