Sympathetique
MidiSandy
This song I composed makes me think about many of the homeless people I have met. We must not lose our capacity to "sympathize" with people less fortunate than us.  We do not always know the circumstances that made them homeless.  As the apostle Paul said in 1 Corinthians 13:13..."And now abideth faith, hope and charity, these three; but the greatest of these is CHARITY."

musicfaithhomelesssympathyhopecharitymidisandy

