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Living The Love Of God...?
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10 views • June 28, 2021
In this study, we will seek The Word of God to receive a greater understanding of what it means to "Live the Love of God". The book of 1 John 4 states that "God is Love" and "If we love one another, God dwells in us." What does that mean to you?
Are you Living the Love of God... In other words; are you allowing God & His Love to Live inside of you... I am trying to learn and practice this Principle every day.
Join in. Comments & All People Welcome, as well as non-believers and those of other faiths. It's just a Bible study. Respect is the only thing required. Peace & Blessing.
Scriptures:
1 John Chapter 4
1 Corinthians 13: 1-8, 13
1Corinthians 2: 9-12
Romans 13:10
Romans 8: 28-39
Psalm Chapter 34
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d8bff72c83cf2e3694858d
Are you Living the Love of God... In other words; are you allowing God & His Love to Live inside of you... I am trying to learn and practice this Principle every day.
Join in. Comments & All People Welcome, as well as non-believers and those of other faiths. It's just a Bible study. Respect is the only thing required. Peace & Blessing.
Scriptures:
1 John Chapter 4
1 Corinthians 13: 1-8, 13
1Corinthians 2: 9-12
Romans 13:10
Romans 8: 28-39
Psalm Chapter 34
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d8bff72c83cf2e3694858d
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