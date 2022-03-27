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God Blesses Diligent Labor
Proverbs 27:25-27 (NIV)
25 When the hay is removed and new growth appears
and the grass from the hills is gathered in,
26 the lambs will provide you with clothing,
and the goats with the price of a field.
27 You will have plenty of goats’ milk to feed your family
and to nourish your female servants.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Do all the tasks that must be done,
and those in your home will eat heartily.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8vvpbd
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