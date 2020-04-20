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Anti-Lockdown Riots in Paris France as People had Enough!!
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260 views • April 20, 2020
Reports that Anti-Lockdown Riots are breaking out in Paris France as People had Enough!! More cities in France are starting to protest & riots as well!
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