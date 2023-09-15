Cashless Society - 3 Coin Dealers Debanked 15Sep23

1:34 Lena Petrova - Australia Going Cashless
Three Gold and Silver shops:
6:33 Bank Closes Coin Shop Account - Sherrie NAMES THE BANK and Doesn't Mince Words in Her Frustration!
5:02 My Coin Shop Bank Accounts Were Closed! Silver Gold stackers WATCH OUT!
3:30 My bank account CLOSED with NO REASON given!
1:10 X-Files - Cops
5 clips, 17:51.
What is Going On? Three Separate Coin Shop Owners Shocked as Their Bank Accounts Suddenly Shut Down with No Reason GivenBy Jim Hoft Sep. 11, 2023 7:30 am
Bank Shuts Down ‘Silver Stackers and Gold Stackers’ Shop’s Business and Personal Accounts
Local Coin Shop Owner Gets the Boot from Old National Bank, Tells All in Youtube Interview with T the Silver Stacker
thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/what-is-going-three-separate-coin-shop-owners/
