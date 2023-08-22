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The Illinois Cannabis Market: A Deep Dive
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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24 views • August 22, 2023

In this podcast, we will discuss the Illinois cannabis market, which is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the country.


We will analyze detailed data on thousands of products in the Illinois market to determine how it compares to other states. We will be discussing the findings of this report and what they mean for the cannabis industry.


This podcast is essential listening for anyone who wants to understand the Illinois cannabis market and how it compares to other states. We will discuss the latest trends and insights, and we will provide you with the tools you need to make informed decisions about your business.


Join us for this important discussion on the Illinois cannabis market.


Show Notes:

A deep dive into the Illinois cannabis market headset

https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/a-deep-dive-into-the-illinois-cannabis-market


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,167 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats


Keywords:

News, Business, Pitch Deck, Investment Deck, Investing, Stocks, RoboAdvisor, Day Trading, Money, stock markket, crypto, futures, options, equities,


This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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