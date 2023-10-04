Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson Ep. 27 of ‘Tucker On X’ Just Dropped Donald Trump Appeared in Court Today, But it Wasn’t A Legal Proceeding. It was A Grotesque Parody Of The System Our Ancestors Created. Victor Davis
channel image
Puretrauma357
1584 Subscribers
67 views
Published 19 hours ago

Tucker Carlson Ep. 27 of ‘Tucker On X’ Just Dropped — Donald Trump Appeared in Court Today, But it Wasn’t A Legal Proceeding. It was A Grotesque Parody Of The System Our Ancestors Created. Victor Davis Hanson Explains.


Keywords
tuckercreatedcarlson ep27 of tucker on x just dropped donald trump appeared in court todaybut it wasnt a legal proceedingit was a grotesque parody of the system our ancestorsvictor davis hanson explains

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket