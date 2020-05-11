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Connecticut Reopening Guidelines - Fear Mongered Social Engineering - Coming to a State Near You Soon
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17 views • May 11, 2020
citizens. Mandatory masks when outside. Mandatory social distancing. 65 or older? Stay home from work or restaurants. Masks at work, including shields for hair salons. Nitrile gloves at work changed frequently. Hourly restaurant bathroom cleanings and more. How long will it last. Hey, unit the cure comes - the vaccine! The public servants have become the public slave masters and the people who elected them? The slaves.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/personal-liberty/connecticut-lockdown-reopening-guidelines-fear-mongered-social-engineering/
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https://deceptionbyomission.com/personal-liberty/connecticut-lockdown-reopening-guidelines-fear-mongered-social-engineering/
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