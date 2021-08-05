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Making Happy Slaves
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101 views • August 05, 2021
Pulling threads from my report on the Quandts. They miss their slave labour days, I think.
If you’d like to support my research please click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU!
In this video I talk about the Quandt-linked slave-using Nazi corporations and their influence on the world today – the Great Reset, Sustainable Development, funded science, human experimentation at hospitals & research centers and more.
REFERENCES:
VIDEO: AmazingPolly on the Quandts (Aug 2021): https://www.bitchute.com/video/ByKbaT79NcAJ/
VIDEO: Amazing Polly on Quandts & Hillary (Jan 2019): https://www.bitchute.com/video/CPkNdHGq3e8/
Drosten Ciesek podcast Quandt money: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=de&u=https://www.augsburger-allgemeine.de/panorama/Portraet-Sandra-Ciesek-ist-die-neue-Podcast-Partnerin-von-Christian-Drosten-id58068241.html&;prev=search&pto=aue
Did Joanna Quandt Foundation pay for Drosten’s Charitee position? https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=de&u=https://www.corodok.de/drosten-prof-charite/&;prev=search&pto=aue
Charitee Experiments: https://www.charite.de/fileadmin/user_upload/portal_relaunch/Mediathek/publikationen/jahresberichte/Charite-Jahresbericht-2017_dt-u-en.pdf
Drosten & Quandt at 2019 Healthy Planet Healthy People conference: https://archive.is/YkwXn
TUM, Klatten & Minister of Economic Affairs: https://www.tum.de/en/studinews/issue-022016/show/article/35288/
Bosch London Transport Project: https://www.bosch.co.uk/news-and-stories/stories/keeping-london-on-the-move/index-2.html
Kaiser Wilhelm Institute under National Socialism: https://www.mpg.de/history/kws-under-national-socialism
Wintershall slave labour: https://societaets-verlag.de/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2019/12/Leseprobe_Expansion-um-jeden-Preis_EN.pdf
Kaiser Wilhelm Eugenics:
https://eugenicsarchive.ca/discover/tree/5233d0ac5c2ec500000000b3
If you’d like to support my research please click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU!
In this video I talk about the Quandt-linked slave-using Nazi corporations and their influence on the world today – the Great Reset, Sustainable Development, funded science, human experimentation at hospitals & research centers and more.
REFERENCES:
VIDEO: AmazingPolly on the Quandts (Aug 2021): https://www.bitchute.com/video/ByKbaT79NcAJ/
VIDEO: Amazing Polly on Quandts & Hillary (Jan 2019): https://www.bitchute.com/video/CPkNdHGq3e8/
Drosten Ciesek podcast Quandt money: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=de&u=https://www.augsburger-allgemeine.de/panorama/Portraet-Sandra-Ciesek-ist-die-neue-Podcast-Partnerin-von-Christian-Drosten-id58068241.html&;prev=search&pto=aue
Did Joanna Quandt Foundation pay for Drosten’s Charitee position? https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=de&u=https://www.corodok.de/drosten-prof-charite/&;prev=search&pto=aue
Charitee Experiments: https://www.charite.de/fileadmin/user_upload/portal_relaunch/Mediathek/publikationen/jahresberichte/Charite-Jahresbericht-2017_dt-u-en.pdf
Drosten & Quandt at 2019 Healthy Planet Healthy People conference: https://archive.is/YkwXn
TUM, Klatten & Minister of Economic Affairs: https://www.tum.de/en/studinews/issue-022016/show/article/35288/
Bosch London Transport Project: https://www.bosch.co.uk/news-and-stories/stories/keeping-london-on-the-move/index-2.html
Kaiser Wilhelm Institute under National Socialism: https://www.mpg.de/history/kws-under-national-socialism
Wintershall slave labour: https://societaets-verlag.de/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2019/12/Leseprobe_Expansion-um-jeden-Preis_EN.pdf
Kaiser Wilhelm Eugenics:
https://eugenicsarchive.ca/discover/tree/5233d0ac5c2ec500000000b3
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