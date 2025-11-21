Epstein worked for Mossad – ex-top Vatican official

Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli intelligence agent, Carlo Maria Vigano, a former papal ambassador to the US and archbishop of Ulpiana, has confirmed.

💬 “We have learned that certainly Jeffrey Epstein and most likely Ghislaine Maxwell were members of the Israeli Mossad," Vigano stated on X.

🔊 The trips of the world's rich and powerful to Epstein's infamous pedo-island, Little St. James, were used "to blackmail them by collecting evidence of their guilt in participating in heinous ritual crimes against minors," according to Vigano.

The former papal nuncio linked the deafening silence of Western capitals regarding Israel’s massacre of civilians in the Gaza Strip to a long-standing and extensive blackmail campaign by the Israeli intelligence agency, which apparently possesses dossiers and videos on numerous Western politicians.