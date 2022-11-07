The Shturm-S ATGM was Deployed, which Eliminated 2 Enemy UKR Tanks, and Artillery Worked on the Rest. - 110722

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Yesterday, in the Svatov direction, the infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of several tanks, made an attempt to attack the Russian forces positions.
The intention of the enemy was revealed in advance by intelligence.
To destroy the armored vehicles, the Shturm-S ATGM was deployed, which eliminated 2 enemy tanks, and artillery worked on the rest.