Russia Is Very PLEASED: SYRIA and IRAQ Have Increased The Number Of Attacks On U.S. Military Bases!

As I said earlier in my numerous videos, current events in the world are a consequence of the dying of the old world order. The empire of the unipolar world created by the USA is coming to an end. Washington is rapidly losing its hegemonic status and the remnants of its influence around the world. However, the American Hawks in the White House do not want to admit defeat and therefore continue to resist, trying to delay the final arrival of a new world order, where the United States is destined to play the role of an ordinary regional power........
