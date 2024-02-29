Create New Account
Total Solar Eclipse - July 11, 1997 - Cabo San Lucas
Total solar eclipse filmed from Cabo San Lucas

Totality 6:15 duration

Hi8 recording resampled to 720p

moonsunastronomytotal eclipsesolar eclipseeclipse

