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Chris Sky VS 30 Cops and HE WINS - York Region Illegally Try To Arrest Chris Sky
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146 views • March 19, 2021
York regional police have become a militant pain in the ass. There's not much more that we can say other than they are continuing to break the law by using laws that mean nothing just to get people into custody and hurt them.
The province of Ontario is a very dangerous place to be, not because of all the criminals that Doug Ford has brought in but because of the very police that are supposed to protect us.
Chris Sky proved to you at the police have no real power. I could not be happier having watched this.
DOMATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
The province of Ontario is a very dangerous place to be, not because of all the criminals that Doug Ford has brought in but because of the very police that are supposed to protect us.
Chris Sky proved to you at the police have no real power. I could not be happier having watched this.
DOMATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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