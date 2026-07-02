Raisins: Your Heart's Unexpected New Best Friend?

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- Raisins provide concentrated energy, fiber, potassium, and antioxidant polyphenols supporting overall nutrition and cardiovascular wellness naturally daily.
- Research links adequate potassium intake with healthier blood pressure and reduced heart disease and stroke risk overall.
- Studies indicate raisin polyphenols remain stable after drying, helping combat oxidative stress associated with cardiovascular disease development.
- Experts recommend enjoying raisins moderately within balanced diets emphasizing diverse fruits, vegetables, and appropriate daily portion intake.
- Raisins retain valuable nutrients despite drying, though concentrated natural sugars and calories require mindful serving size choices.
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