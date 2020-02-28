The David Knight Show (28Feb20 Full Show)

Topics by timecode:— 00:02:52 // Economic crisis from coronavirus shutdown expands— 00:13:59 // The Chicom fable of a Chinese duck army to fight gigantic locusts swarm is no being sold by it’s mainstream American media allies. But it’s a parable that should warn us about phony government solutions to real problems— 00:22:44 // Biden & Obama administration didn’t want us to panic about Swine Flu or Ebola. Why are they (and media) doing their best to panic us about coronavirus?— 00:32:14 // Why are we falling for same panic narrative about coronavirus that they’ve used about measles? Why aren’t we MORE concerned about biolabs?— :00:45:45 // Shave your beard & get a face mask we’re told, although “villain beards” are OK— :00:54:42 // De facto quarantine coming as talk begins of not allowing unvaccinated to fly on planes (or go to work or school).— :01:04:48 // Bloomberg spends $400M on TV ads — a metric of how corrupt Washington is— :01:14:04 // What Dr. Zhivago tells us about Bernie— :01:24:12 // 9th Circuit Court says YouTube and technocrats own the internet and your speech— :01:35:19 // Biden’s latest lie: “Founders didn’t want everybody to have guns”— :01:41:39 // Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins — demonstrating socialism’s failure to produce wealth or libertyInfowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!