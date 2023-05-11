Visual WalkThrough - Celestial Frequencies Oracle Cards and Healing Activators By Lightstar

I'm back with yet another exciting full visual walkthrough of my newest oracledeck, Celestial Frequencies Oracle Cards and Healing Activators! 🎴 I have also

filmed the full walkthrough of the 2nd Edition Magical Dimensions Oracle, so

if you missed that one, the link is below. But for this display, I'll also

show you all the cards in the deck, and talk a little bit about the cards as

well. So, enjoy all the fun show-and-tell about my newest galactically-

inspired oracle deck, which also blends seamlessly with my 2nd Edition Magical

Dimensions Oracle. Enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 2ND EDITION

MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... 🎵 MUSIC PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND:

Blue Star Awakening By Lightstar TRANSCENSION 22:22 VISIONQUESTS & MUSIC

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/tr... ▶️ VIEW WALKTHROUGH OF 2ND EDITION

MAGICAL DIMENSIONS: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK

YOU!): 💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/









CSID: 1c596b4cbb135a65









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co