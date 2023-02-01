Planetary Aquisition

This is my most important video since, "The Revelation of the Method over Brian Ruhe - Part IV" at:



https://www.bitchute.com/video/BxzfY0sNzJgK/

Here, I outline the plan to take over the world.

You have two choices if you want to live:

1) The Rothschilds take over the world

or

2) The Grey aliens take over the world

And minute 9:00 I ask, "Is there a third choice? I don't think so."

After minute 12:00, I received a confidential download so I broke down and cried.

The link to the Timothy Good video I mentioned at the very beginning is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjLCQvDG_0s . You can go directly to minute 3:30 of:

Expert Believes Aliens Are Hybridising With Humans To Take Over Earth | Uncovering Aliens

Richard Dolan’s August 31, 2019 video, "Defeating the Narcissists in Ufology. Richard Dolan The Big Picture." is at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqpWk_MG_0E&t=508s

On Jan. 31, from 8:30 am - 10:00 am, I met with the Council of 9, led by Eric Huysmans at video: Dimensional Ascension with Eric Huysmans at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyPb0yO62GpU/ and we decided to act upon the instructions of the mantids on the mothership at: University Galacticus video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qKdEoCTIcdnK/ . I asked more than once and the Council of 9 stated that our 1.5 hour video recorded at this meeting remains private for now, to our six members.

This is in reference to a video by Jeff Selver, who is at https://www.jeffselver.com . His book "The Rising" also describe (a) particular meeting he had with this actual same mantis, referred to in the paragraph above this paragraph. The reason there are brackets around the (a) above is a particular notation referring to time. It is not specified here whether that same very meeting with Jeff Selver was followed by that particular mantid leaving the meeting and then going to a private mantids only meeting, and it is not specified whether that past event was held concurrently with the above event that happened on Jan. 31, 2023. It is not specified whether Brian Ruhe was bi-locating with the said mantid one minute after the Zoom meeting of 8:30 am - 10:00 am, Jan. 31, 2023. Indications of this were plainly stated on May 4, 2022 at the very first video linked at the top on this page: "The Revelation of the Method over Brian Ruhe - Part IV" at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BxzfY0sNzJgK/ .

As I requested near the end of this video, not the videos in the paragraph above, if you could help me out with any of your advice, please phone me during office ours, pacific time at 1-778-232-2282. Make sure you’re using the correct dialing format (your country’s international call prefix, Canada’s country code, the area code, then the local number). Or, we can meet on Skype at brianaruhe. You can always email me at [email protected] .

Thanks guys,

Brian