Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
There's Something Strange In The Neighborhood
180 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 13 days ago |

"Arizona Residents checking to see if their ballots were counted….👀👀👀

Most say there is ZERO record of them even voting, some say they aren’t registered anymore, some say it was counted and now it isn’t 🤬🤬🤬

4th World Elections right here folks… share with everyone who is asleep- we don’t have time for this crap!"

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.

Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣

I can also be found on

Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok


Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body a cellular level to reveal your body's full potential.Advanced TRS Heavy Metal Detox Spray  https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/

Keywords
arizonafraudthird worldelection fraudmidterm electionsmidtermtamperingprimariesprimary electionelection tamperingfraudulent electionkatie hobbskari lake2022 midtermsarizona ballotsarizona residentsvotes countedvotes not countedmissing votesno longer registered

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket