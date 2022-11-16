There's Something Strange In The Neighborhood

"Arizona Residents checking to see if their ballots were counted….👀👀👀



Most say there is ZERO record of them even voting, some say they aren’t registered anymore, some say it was counted and now it isn’t 🤬🤬🤬



4th World Elections right here folks… share with everyone who is asleep- we don’t have time for this crap!"

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.



Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣

I can also be found on

Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok





Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body a cellular level to reveal your body's full potential.Advanced TRS Heavy Metal Detox Spray https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/



