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"The Ukrainian Miracle" - Dmytro Kuleba
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201 views • May 30, 2022
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba speaks about "The Ukrainian Miracle". Then the Ukrainian soldiers share their reality.
"Yet another Ukrainian military unit claimed they were being charged with desertion for retreating" - R&U Videos
https://youtu.be/ugJ-DwBcFG0
“War Diary” project | Donbass | May of 2022
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"Yet another Ukrainian military unit claimed they were being charged with desertion for retreating" - R&U Videos
https://youtu.be/ugJ-DwBcFG0
“War Diary” project | Donbass | May of 2022
Support the “War Diary” project: http://PayPal.Me/ruvid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ru_videos
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