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Indictments Are Waiting - America Becoming United Again
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102 views • November 12, 2019
X22 Report covers all what is going wrong for the Pelosi Coup d' Etat Team. At this point, they know they have NOTHING on Trump...but [they] are stretching it out letting the Lame Stream Media milk it for all it's worth. The Demoncrats are desperately stalling until their ship finally sinks....and arrests will be made.
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