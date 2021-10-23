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Rebecca Weisser says it was incomprehensible for the TGA to remove a life saving drug.
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10 views • October 23, 2021
Rebecca Weisser wrote recently about the TGA’s decision to ban doctors from prescribing ivermectin to treat covid-19.
Rebecca Weisser is a journalist, editor and public policy and communications consultant. She has a First Class Honours degree in Arts from Australian National University. She joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in 1990 as a career diplomat and had postings to Vanuatu and Mexico.
During this time she also gained a Graduate Diploma in Foreign Affairs and Trade. In 1998 she joined QANTAS’s public affairs department where she worked for three years and subsequently moved to the Australian Catholic University, where she managed the university’s communications department.
Rebecca worked for eight years at The Australian where she held a number of senior editorial roles including opinion page editor. She has appeared on the ABC’s The Drum and Q&A, ABC News 24 and Sky’s Paul Murray Live and Cameron and Kenneally. She contributes to The Australian, The Spectator Australia and The Drum.
Asia Pacific Today. October 22, 2021
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Rebecca Weisser is a journalist, editor and public policy and communications consultant. She has a First Class Honours degree in Arts from Australian National University. She joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in 1990 as a career diplomat and had postings to Vanuatu and Mexico.
During this time she also gained a Graduate Diploma in Foreign Affairs and Trade. In 1998 she joined QANTAS’s public affairs department where she worked for three years and subsequently moved to the Australian Catholic University, where she managed the university’s communications department.
Rebecca worked for eight years at The Australian where she held a number of senior editorial roles including opinion page editor. She has appeared on the ABC’s The Drum and Q&A, ABC News 24 and Sky’s Paul Murray Live and Cameron and Kenneally. She contributes to The Australian, The Spectator Australia and The Drum.
Asia Pacific Today. October 22, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week on our website.
And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
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