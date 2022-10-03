Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Would Ukraine joining NATO start World War III? | Col. Doug MacGregor
96 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

“No One Wants to Go to War with Russia Other Than Poland and a Few People in Washington D.C.” – Col. Doug MacGregor on Biden Wanting War with Russia

Former adviser to the Defense secretary Col. Doug MacGregor weighed in on what will happen if Ukraine joins NATO, as well as who was behind the destruction of the pipelines in Europe.

The destruction of the pipeline was clearly not executed by Russia.  No one believes that.  In fact the Germam population is being polled and overwhelmingly is opposed to the notion of any war with Russia and dismisses out of hand the notion that the Russians are responsible for the pipeline.

MacGregor mentioned three things that appear clear:

Putin has decided that no one in Washington will negotiate with him and he knows that Washington is ultimately in control.

As a result, Putin will escalate actions in Ukraine.  MacGregor mentioned that Russia has always been outnumbered in Ukraine since the war began and this may soon change.

He may settle this dispute in Ukraine on terms that we may not like.  But other than Poland no one is interested in going to war with Russia.  If we persist on this design, we will see NATO dissolve and fragment…

…No one wants to go to war with Russia, other than the Poles and a few people in Washington D.C.

It looks like the only people that want World War III with Russia are Joe Biden, Senator Lindsey Graham, and their war hawk gang in D.C.

Keywords
russiaww3putinukrainenatodoug macgregorwill cain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket