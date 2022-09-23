The COVID Vaccine Is a Bio-Weapon That Disables the Working Population the Most, Which Is the Perfect Crime To Bring Down an Economy

https://gnews.org/post/p1oll0173
09/20/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: The Covid-19 vaccine is a bio weapon that is hitting the working population most. Our working people, including doctors, nurses, firefighters, you know, and our military members, are being disabled. This is the perfect crime to take out an economy and weaken an adversary. The CCP, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the World Economic Forum have created top down structures in every single civil society institution in our country and around the world to push for vaccine mandates. They created a series of silos of our whole civil society that pressured people, bribed people and threatened people to keep quiet and go along with the program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.