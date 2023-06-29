Create New Account
Sig Sauer P322 AmbGun Minuteman Review #shorts
Ambidextrous Slide stop/release and ambi safety Mag release configurable LH or RH Changing the brightness settings on RomeoZero red dot…challenging P322 splits the difference between the P365XL and P320 as a rimfire trainer Great for carrying in the Hill People Runner’s Kit Chest pack. High composite score on AmbGun’s Rounds per size and weight spreadsheet Rear sight filler plate not included in optics package, get P322 without the optic and mount a better red dot…and have the plate in case you change your mind about red dots. Pretty reliable except for light strikes on Aquila ammo. 100% with Mini-Mag Pay attention when loading mags…most malfunction issues arise there. See AmbGun’s full featured review https://youtu.be/-W_J41Tlleg

sigminutemanp322

