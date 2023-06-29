Sig Sauer P322 AmbGun Minuteman Review #shorts

Ambidextrous Slide stop/release and ambi safety
Mag release configurable LH or RH
Changing the brightness settings on RomeoZero red dot…challenging
P322 splits the difference between the P365XL and P320 as a rimfire trainer
Great for carrying in the Hill People Runner’s Kit Chest pack.
High composite score on AmbGun’s Rounds per size and weight spreadsheet
Rear sight filler plate not included in optics package, get P322 without the optic and mount a better red dot…and have the plate in case you change your mind about red dots.
Pretty reliable except for light strikes on Aquila ammo.
100% with Mini-Mag
Pay attention when loading mags…most malfunction issues arise there.
See AmbGun’s full featured review
https://youtu.be/-W_J41Tlleg
