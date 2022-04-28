X22 REPORT - Central Communication Blackout, Countermeasures in Place, Freedom of Information = [END]

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Central Communication Blackout, Countermeasures in Place, Freedom of Information = [END]
The [DS] is now trapped, they have lost control of the narrative and EM pulled the bull horn away from the [DS] players. Now they are implementing a disinformation agency which is just like the ministry of truth to control the narrative. When this fails and they can't stop the truth from coming out it is game over, the end, they know this. That's why they will attempt to shutdown communications. Countermeasures are in place.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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