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Foundations: Creation, Babel, Globalism, and Resisting the Borg
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37 views • May 26, 2020
If you don’t wake up, Christian, you will join the Borg.
Resistance is Honorable.
Creation Story as the Foundation.
Babel is just Chapter One of “Globalism.”
Jews: “We have no King but Ceasar.”
The Cross of Jesus Christ on the flags of Europe.
Christian Nation-States.
Resistance is Honorable.
Creation Story as the Foundation.
Babel is just Chapter One of “Globalism.”
Jews: “We have no King but Ceasar.”
The Cross of Jesus Christ on the flags of Europe.
Christian Nation-States.
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