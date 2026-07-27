7/27/26 TRUMP, ITS ABE LINCOLN TIME!! M_mdani/NYC Election Crimes! MA SB 2134 Muslim's R Special!!

7/27/26 The time is fast approaching for Trump to use Executive Emergency Powers to declare a National Security Emergency and take control of American Elections! Election crimes are now being exposed in NYC, showing Mamdani & the DSA cartel did not organically win the election or primaries! Also, MA SB 1234 will create protected-class status for Muslims in the birthplace of America, allowing for another Islamist communist take over- America's founding city of Boston!! Enough! Pray that President Trump will rally the Nation with an Emergency Powers Declaration that can give guidance for action for We, The People! We ARE FREE!





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