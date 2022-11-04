Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Delivers Life And Blessings.

Proverbs 3:18 (NIV).

18) She is a tree of life to those who take hold of her;

those who hold her fast will be blessed.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wisdom is a tree of life and blessings.

Embrace her and make her yours.

