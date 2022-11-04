Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Delivers Life And Blessings.
Proverbs 3:18 (NIV).
18) She is a tree of life to those who take hold of her;
those who hold her fast will be blessed.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom is a tree of life and blessings.
Embrace her and make her yours.
