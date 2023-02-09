Create New Account
H5N1 or bird flu is the next big pandemic One of the hundreds of US funded bioweapon labs
Published Yesterday
Feb 9, 2023


H5N1 or bird flu is the next big pandemic? One of the hundreds of US funded bioweapon labs in the world likely already has a gain of function version of this virus engineered with the same cleavage site that gave Covid-19 mass transmissibility in humans.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28w5g6-h5n1-or-bird-flu-is-the-next-big-pandemic-one-of-the-hundreds-of-us-funded-.html


