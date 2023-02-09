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Russia Ukraine Updates
Feb 9, 2023
H5N1 or bird flu is the next big pandemic? One of the hundreds of US funded bioweapon labs in the world likely already has a gain of function version of this virus engineered with the same cleavage site that gave Covid-19 mass transmissibility in humans.
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