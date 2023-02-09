Russia Ukraine Updates
Feb 9, 2023
H5N1 or bird flu is the next big pandemic? One of the hundreds of US funded bioweapon labs in the world likely already has a gain of function version of this virus engineered with the same cleavage site that gave Covid-19 mass transmissibility in humans.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28w5g6-h5n1-or-bird-flu-is-the-next-big-pandemic-one-of-the-hundreds-of-us-funded-.html
