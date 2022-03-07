A Memorial Video for The Commander of the Sparta, Col. Vladimir "Vokha" Zhoga. He Fought for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) since 2014. He Died on March 5th, Protecting Civilians in Volnovakha.

A description and words that I found about Vokha.



A Memorial Video for The Commander of the Sparta, Col. Vladimir "Vokha" Zhoga. He Fought for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) since 2014. He was a Hero there. He Died on March 5th, Protecting Civilians in Volnovakha.



Here the battalion commander of Sparta - tells the relatives of the residents of Volnovakha, who asked to take their loved ones out of the shelling - that as soon as the opportunity arises, he will do it. After 30 minutes, he went to fulfill his promise. An hour and a half later, I was informed of his death. For me, he is a Hero of Russia. Authentic and real.





On these frames, Vokha is 23 years old, he says goodbye to his battalion commander Arsen Pavlov, known under the call sign Motorola. Vokha promises that Sparta will continue to fight for the independence of the DPR at all costs.



Volodymyr Zhoga joined the militia from the first days of the confrontation in Ukraine. When resistance to the new Kiev authorities arose in Slavyansk, at the age of twenty, side by side with his father, he was one of the first to join the ranks of the defenders of his native city.



Voha is gone today. He died on the front line, covering the corridor from Volnovakha for the withdrawal of civilians. He was 28 years old.



Vokha was from Slavyansk.

For eight years he returned to his home.

There will be his monument.

There will be a street named after him.

Voha Hero of Russia!! It was her that he defended to the last breath !!

The Kingdom of heaven



I have lost my brother. It's very hard. Woha Hero



They killed a friend of our editorial team, the commander of the Sparta, Vokha! He was a great warrior and died protecting civilians in Volnovakha. I believe he deserves the title of Hero of Russia.