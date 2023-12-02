Her body was wet, she was trembling desperately after a week of waiting in vain

Pitiful Animal
Dec 1, 2023
We apologized for the sad IMAGES, the PICTURES did not bring joy
I was just an itch in the throat of helplessness
The indifference and invisibility of the animals that were victims of neglect.
She had been stuck in a trash can for days, full of fatigue
Everyone who saw her in the trash couldn't help but feel emotional and sympathetic
I gently put him in the carton and brought him to the vet
I was sure this was a docile dog looking for love from others
Her life would turn a new page from the moment she met us
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
