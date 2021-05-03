LICENSE TO VAX...HERE COME THE ZOMBIE DRIVERS. WILL YOU BE IN A VACCIDENT?

As if some people don't drive bad enough...now there is an increased accident rate for those who are jabbed. They just drive off the road in a daze. By summer it will probably cost you points on your license if you have been jabbed. I can see the questions on the insurance application now...

1. Do you own or rent?

2. Are you over 25?

3. Has your DNA been altered by the Covid Jab?

And who did they vaccinate first? Why the elderly of course! Can you imagine what it might be like buying a used car?

At the used car lot:

This car was only driven to and from accidents by a little old vaxxed lady who only ran over 2 people and 1 cat.

Holy Crap.

Source: “3D to 5D Consciousness”