💥Aftermath (thumbnail) of Russian Strikes on the Locomotive Depot in Grebenka, Poltava Region

At least 28 Geran drone impacts have been recorded on the site.

Adding:

💬 All state-owned thermal power plants in Ukraine have been shut down, with no electricity generation currently taking place, according to the state company “Centrenergo.”

Adding, More from Rybar:

No Light and Gas📝

a new attack on the gas and energy facilities of the so-called Ukraine

Contrary to fears, the campaign of strikes on the fuel and energy complex of the so-called Ukraine is only gaining momentum. On the night of November 8, Russian missiles and drones once again targeted energy and gas production facilities in the eastern Ukrainian regions.

🔻Where did it hit last night?

▪️In the Kharkov region, the attack hit the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant — now a key generation facility for the region and the areas of Donbas occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Monitoring resources also reported strikes on the Slobozhanska Thermal Power Station. In Kharkov itself, there were mass power outages for a time — the metro and part of the public transport stopped.

▪️In the Kirovograd region, missiles struck the Kremenchuk Hydroelectric Power Station, which had lost four generators earlier due to October raids but continued partial operation. Although the exact damage is yet to be assessed, a complete blackout occurred in Kremenchuk, and train movements in the region are delayed.

▪️Several more hits targeted the locomotive depot in Grebinky, Poltava region, causing significant damage. In Gorshni Plavni, the power went out, most likely due to an emergency situation at the mentioned Kremenchuk Hydroelectric Power Station.

▪️Strikes were also recorded on oil and gas processing installations in the Kharkov and Poltava regions. Fires broke out at facilities near Belsk, Poltava and Bystre, Kharkov. In the Chernigov region, the strike hit the territory of the Talalaivka gas condensate field.

▪️There is also evidence of at least several hits on the Prydniprovska Thermal Power Station. A fire started at the facility, and local authorities reported power supply interruptions.

▪️Drone attacks targeted energy facilities in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions. Enemy resources also reported power outages in Kiev, although no strikes were recorded in the city.

🖍Ukrainian sources stated that the night raid on gas production and processing facilities was the largest since the start of the special military operation. This is indirectly confirmed by the estimated number of munitions fired.

🚩The gas infrastructure in the east of the so-called Ukraine has already been the target of massive attacks multiple times and has suffered significant damage. Therefore, it is quite likely that the consequences of the new raid could indeed be very severe for the enemy.

📌It is also worth noting that the Russian Armed Forces have concentrated on sensitive nodes of electricity generation and transit of the enemy. The state company of the so-called Ukraine, “Centrenergo,” announced on the evening of November 8 the shutdown of all thermal power plants in the country.

There is no visual confirmation of this yet, but their "knockout" will bring closer the separation of the energy system of the so-called Ukraine, which will be a painful blow to its economy.