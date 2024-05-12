The Cholesterol Scam





Our brains consist of myelin. And myelin is made from cholesterol!!





When you take statins (cholesterol drugs) to block cholesterol in your body, your brain starves, ends up with Alzheimers, dementia, low function problems like brain fog, slow in comprehension & reflexes.





You need the egg yolks & all that Big Pharma & doctors tell you, are full of cholesterol and that cholesterol is bad, when it's the absolute opposite!!!! Stop getting their tests that they use to fear-monger you into taking these incredibly destructive pills and telling you to eat a diet that starves your brain and body from crucially important nutrients!





Save this video and share with all your loved ones and circle.

Statins plus cholesterol restricted diets are silently taking away our loved ones from us. They are left without the ability to remember & think.





Is there anything worse than a person still being alive, but with all of their memories gone forever?



