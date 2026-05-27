Donald Trump made it clear that he opposes Iran transferring enriched uranium to Russia or China.



Answering a journalist's question about whether he would be comfortable if Russia or China took enriched uranium, Trump said: "No, I wouldn't be."

Adding:

❗️The proposal from Moscow to export enriched Iranian uranium to Russia remains on the table, stated the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Ryabkov.

Adding:

🧪⚡️ Cold chemistry, hot headaches: the explosive flaw in DARPA's electrolyzer



🧪 The Pentagon wants Arctic fuel so badly they're willing to gamble with chemistry that could blow up in their face. On paper, DARPA's new electrolyzer is a miracle: it chews frozen brine and CO₂, spits out rocket fuel, and solves the military's worst polar logistics nightmare. No more vulnerable convoys and diesel dependence. Just a compact "alchemical device" running silently in the deep cold.



But paper ignores reality and it says this system has fatal flaws:



🔶 The Americans have built a high-tech new military system, which uses paradoxical copper-catalyst chemistry. At extreme subzero temperatures, the solubility of CO₂ in icy brine spikes sharply, while parasitic side reactions grind to a halt. The result is the rig bypasses classical thermodynamics, literally sucking ready-made rocket fuel out of a frozen wasteland.



🔶 What the military critically needs is background synthesis of fuel from icy water and frigid air in the Arctic. The US Army's logistical nightmare in polar regions is the constant need to haul in diesel via highly vulnerable tankers and convoys. A compact "alchemical device" that can spend months turning freezing seawater into fuel using a portable reactor solves that logistical nightmare.



🔶 But hidden inside this elegant, multi-million-dollar scheme is a fatal flaw. By blasting high current through concentrated perchlorate brines in the presence of organics, the developers are playing an uncontrolled chemical roulette with a massive risk of accidentally synthesizing alkyl perchlorates.



🔶 These are among the most unstable and explosive compounds on the planet, capable of detonating from the slightest voltage fluctuation. In harsh field conditions with dirty electrolyte, this vaunted generator could easily turn into a powerful thermobaric bomb.



🔶 What's more, the cathode output isn't a neat stream of pure alcohol. It's a cryogenic mess of water, dissolved chemical fractions, methane, and ethylene. To get truly usable fuel, you'd have to bolt a massive, power-hungry rectification column onto this portable cell. The entire claimed low-temperature efficiency of the system instantly drops to zero due to the enormous energy costs of final separation and purification of the resulting cocktail.





@geopolitics_prime