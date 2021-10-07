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Martial Law by October 16???
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404 views • October 07, 2021
An Emergency Alert was posted on October 6th, 2021 regarding events that are said to transpire in October 2021. Steve Fletcher on his UTube video channel: "A Trump for My People" , reports the emergency broadcast message found on "Night Shadows" at Blogtalkradio.com
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Original UTube Channel post: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C30gDUk-RWE
Steve Fletcher's UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIV90nYmI0P_IDTtme10N6A
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Original recorded audio discussion found at: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/darkmatter/2021/10/07/bests-intel-update-for-10-6-2021--winds-of-war-and-treason-within?mc_cid=1456412b7d#
----------------------------
Original UTube Channel post: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C30gDUk-RWE
Steve Fletcher's UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIV90nYmI0P_IDTtme10N6A
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Original recorded audio discussion found at: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/darkmatter/2021/10/07/bests-intel-update-for-10-6-2021--winds-of-war-and-treason-within?mc_cid=1456412b7d#
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