Washington's REAL Policy on China - "Repairing Ties" is Theater Ahead of Sanctions, War

The US Build-Up for War with China
- Visit by US Secretary of State attempts to portray the US as “reasonable” versus a “belligerent” Chinese “dictatorship;”
- Secretary Blinken recited the US “One China” policy, omitting the many ways the US has and still is blatantly violating it and provoking China;
- US strategy follows similar pattern of the US “reset” with Russia or the US-Iran “nuclear deal,” where the US sought to appear to have exhausted diplomatic options before moving on “reluctantly” to economic sanctions and war;
- Such a strategy is necessary for consensus building among US allies who would otherwise be hesitant to join the US in both economic sanctions and eventual military intervention versus China;
- US policymakers are already busy planning sanctions against China, which includes an already ongoing public relations campaign to sell Russia-style sanctions against China, as well as preparations for military operations to follow the sanctions;
- The US has a long-standing strategy to encircle and contain China spanning decades, indifferent to presidential administrations;
References:
CNN - Blinken touts ‘progress’ made in highly-anticipated Beijing meetings (June 19, 2023):
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/06/18/china/blinken-china-visit-wang-yi-meeting-intl-hnk/index.html
White House (official) - Remarks by President Biden at a Campaign Reception (June 20, 2023):
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2023/06/20/remarks-by-president-biden-at-a-campaign-reception/
VOA - US Officials Agree: China’s Xi Is a Dictator (June 25, 2023):
https://www.voanews.com/a/us-officials-agree-china-s-xi-is-a-dictator/7152326.html
US Department of State - U.S. Relations With Taiwan:
https://www.state.gov/u-s-relations-with-taiwan/
Wilson Center - Joint Communique between the United States and China (1972):
https://digitalarchive.wilsoncenter.org/document/121325.pdf?v=b6f92f00846fba4e9b2891ea5320a5f5
US State Department, Office of the Historian - Courses of Action in Vietnam (1965):
https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v03/d189
Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? Options for a New American Strategy Toward Iran (2009):
https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf
Council on Foreign Relations - U.S.-Taiwan Relations in a New Era, Responding to a More Assertive China (June 2023):
https://www.cfr.org/task-force-report/us-taiwan-Relations-in-a-new-era
Atlantic Council - Sanctioning China in a Taiwan crisis: Scenarios and risks (June 2023):
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/sanctioning-china-in-a-taiwan-crisis-scenarios-and-risks/
CFR - Corporate Members:
https://www.cfr.org/membership/corporate-members
Atlantic Council - 2021 Sponsors:
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/programs/global-energy-center/attend-or-sponsor/
CSIS, China Power - How Much Trade Transits the South China Sea?:
https://chinapower.csis.org/much-trade-transits-south-china-sea/
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
