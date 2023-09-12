'HUMANITY IS NOW CONTROLLED BY UNSEEN REALTY WAKEUP!

OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT HAS HAD THE POWER TO CONTROL HUMANS FOR A LONG TIME NOW THANKS TO THE DEMONIC CIA! AMERICAS LAST DAYS ARE NOW HERE BECAUSE AMERICANS FAILED TO WAKEUP! THE OCCULT ELITE AND OUR TRAITOR POLITICIANS SERVE SATAN AND NOW AMERICA HAS BEEN CONSUMED WITH SHEER EVIL. THE SHEER HELL COMING NOW WILL DESTROY MILLIONS OF AMERICANS. GOD;S TRUE WATCHMEN HAVE BEEN WARNING HUMANITY BUT THEY'RE UNDER A VEIL OF DELUSION AND HAVE BEEN PUT TO SLEEP BY THE ENDLESS LIES COMING FOR OUR DEMON POSSESSED LEADERS. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. AMERICA HAS BEEN DESTROYED...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.