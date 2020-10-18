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Tweet Series Day 32 (Oct 18, 2020)
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2 views • December 16, 2020
Hello Everybody, Hey @Oprah, my white guilt bounces off me and sticks to your money!
P— Hello Fellow White People, this doesn’t count. I’m sorry if you don’t want to hear this, but it has to be said. You have a certain amount of White Privilege. It is the reason that you can walk through most neighborhoods at night and other people who are not, sometimes have to fear for their life. I want to live in a world where this is not an issue. The sooner you realize that, the sooner we can heal as a nation. As a great character from a great TV show once said “Newbie, that’s not the answer you thought you were going to hear, but as always, I don’t Care.” To all the great mentors and the great mentees in the hospitals (real or fake) or across the USA and the World, I salute You!
Note: Play Scrubs Theme Song: Lazlo Bane “Superman”
https://youtu.be/SBl2l3GIFD4; We could all use some help every once in a while. #USA #Scrubs
P— Hello Fellow White People, this doesn’t count. I’m sorry if you don’t want to hear this, but it has to be said. You have a certain amount of White Privilege. It is the reason that you can walk through most neighborhoods at night and other people who are not, sometimes have to fear for their life. I want to live in a world where this is not an issue. The sooner you realize that, the sooner we can heal as a nation. As a great character from a great TV show once said “Newbie, that’s not the answer you thought you were going to hear, but as always, I don’t Care.” To all the great mentors and the great mentees in the hospitals (real or fake) or across the USA and the World, I salute You!
Note: Play Scrubs Theme Song: Lazlo Bane “Superman”
https://youtu.be/SBl2l3GIFD4; We could all use some help every once in a while. #USA #Scrubs
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